Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Hits New 1-Year High at $89.12

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.12 and last traded at $88.76, with a volume of 438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.06. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.89 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

In other news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $99,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 2,523,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,045 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1,860.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 743,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,830,000 after acquiring an additional 705,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,384,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,971,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,472,000 after purchasing an additional 463,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1,520.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 440,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,338,000 after purchasing an additional 413,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

