ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 1.2% of Maryland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $17,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Paul John Balson lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $458.97. 3,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 611.96, a P/E/G ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $367.03 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.86.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,983.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $8,755,315. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $602.97.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

