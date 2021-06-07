Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) PT Raised to GBX 440 at Barclays

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 29.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHB. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shaftesbury to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 524.67 ($6.85).

SHB stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 623 ($8.14). 190,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,396. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 630.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 12.33. Shaftesbury has a 52 week low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 706.50 ($9.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

