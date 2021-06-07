Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Director Sells $33,222.00 in Stock

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shoe Carnival stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.10. 126,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,941. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.46. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $70.69.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.04 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 4,640.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 70.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

