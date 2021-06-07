Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

SMEGF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SMEGF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689. Siemens Energy has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $42.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.27.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.