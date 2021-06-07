Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Director Sells C$48,660.00 in Stock

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.22, for a total value of C$48,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,177,498.

Paula Jourdain Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 9,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.20, for a total value of C$145,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$48,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.98, for a total value of C$63,920.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.34, for a total value of C$57,374.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$42,612.90.

Shares of TSE SIA traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$16.00. 311,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. Sienna Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of C$8.85 and a 52 week high of C$16.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is presently -528.81%.

SIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.83.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

