SingularityNET (AGI) Trading Down 39.7% This Week

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 20.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000585 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $171.31 million and $1.03 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 39.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00073618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00026554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $334.77 or 0.00992093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.70 or 0.09867714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00051126 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGI) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,156,743 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

