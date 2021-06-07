Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Shares Gap Down to $7.15

Shares of Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.15, but opened at $6.94. Smart Share Global shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 1 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Smart Share Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.40 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Smart Share Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.90 price objective for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.36.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($21.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter.

Smart Share Global Company Profile (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

