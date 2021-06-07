Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Receives $60.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SMFKY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $53.25. 3,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,157. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.49. Smurfit Kappa Group has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $2.3564 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.60%.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

