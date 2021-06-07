Smurfit Kappa Group’s (SKG) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,147 ($54.18) to GBX 4,623 ($60.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

SKG traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) on Friday, hitting GBX 3,750 ($48.99). 138,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,458. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,376 ($31.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,953 ($51.65). The company has a 50-day moving average of £110.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

