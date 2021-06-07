Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $698,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 26.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,188 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTLC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000.

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $37.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10.

