Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,144 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 605,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,023 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,166,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 43,871 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 222,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,502,000.

NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $78.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.86. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $81.75.

