Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,760 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 68.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,760 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 439,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 30,389 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 352,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $81.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.91. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $81.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

