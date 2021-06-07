Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.55 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will post $26.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $27.10 million. Sotherly Hotels reported sales of $5.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 401.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year sales of $113.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $121.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $184.10 million, with estimates ranging from $183.00 million to $185.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.38% and a negative net margin of 77.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $74,130.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 391,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,116.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter worth $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 16.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $60.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.28.

Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

