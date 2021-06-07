Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Purchased by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Southern Copper makes up about 1.5% of Bollard Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bollard Group LLC owned 0.08% of Southern Copper worth $43,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

NYSE SCCO traded down $3.46 on Monday, reaching $67.69. The company had a trading volume of 31,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,489. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.04. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.66. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 137.93%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $260,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

