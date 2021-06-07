SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Cut by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.5% of First Horizon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.31. 264,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,175,754. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.16.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.