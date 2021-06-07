Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to post $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. Spectrum Brands posted sales of $984.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.
On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year sales of $4.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spectrum Brands.
Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 43.5% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 20.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at $392,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE SPB traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.96. 151,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.89. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.20.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.
Spectrum Brands Company Profile
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.
