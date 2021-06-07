Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to post $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. Spectrum Brands posted sales of $984.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year sales of $4.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 43.5% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 20.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at $392,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPB traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.96. 151,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.89. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

