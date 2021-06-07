St. James Investment Company LLC Buys 50,345 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,345 shares during the quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of CEF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.01. 4,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,215. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

