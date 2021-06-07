St. James Investment Company LLC Sells 37,002 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

St. James Investment Company LLC lessened its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,002 shares during the quarter. Pan American Silver makes up 1.7% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC owned about 0.21% of Pan American Silver worth $13,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAAS. National Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

Shares of PAAS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.33. The stock had a trading volume of 79,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,041. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.30. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

