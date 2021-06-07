St. James Investment Company LLC Sells 39,468 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

St. James Investment Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,468 shares during the period. Cerner comprises approximately 3.3% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $24,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Cerner by 0.9% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,964. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.