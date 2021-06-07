Starbase (STAR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $61,298.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded 43.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Starbase coin can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Starbase has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $61,298.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00074934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00026972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.12 or 0.01043413 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,518.59 or 0.09919259 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00053351 BTC.

Starbase Coin Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.