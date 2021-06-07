STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$2.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$1.75. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on STEP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of TSE:STEP traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$1.55. The company had a trading volume of 15,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,319. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$105.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39. STEP Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.37 and a 1-year high of C$1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

