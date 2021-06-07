Streamr Price Hits $0.0789 on Major Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $69.34 million and $10.29 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Streamr has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for $0.0789 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00077107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00027640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $381.90 or 0.01065292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,702.91 or 0.10329215 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00053917 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 879,250,679 coins. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

