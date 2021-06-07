Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.11 Billion

Equities analysts expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to report sales of $4.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.90 billion and the highest is $4.25 billion. Stryker posted sales of $2.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year sales of $17.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.94 billion to $17.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.02 billion to $18.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.18.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in Stryker by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,455. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.99. Stryker has a one year low of $171.75 and a one year high of $268.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

