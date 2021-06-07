Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) and Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Critical Contrast

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) and Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. and Wrap Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. 0 1 1 0 2.50 Wrap Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $85.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.15%. Wrap Technologies has a consensus target price of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 133.21%. Given Wrap Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wrap Technologies is more favorable than Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc..

Risk & Volatility

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. and Wrap Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. $568.87 million 2.45 $90.40 million $5.09 15.59 Wrap Technologies $3.94 million 77.44 -$12.58 million ($0.37) -21.73

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Wrap Technologies. Wrap Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. and Wrap Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. 17.99% 40.96% 32.06% Wrap Technologies -326.52% -36.22% -34.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.2% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.5% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. beats Wrap Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts. The company also manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding (MIM) parts. It sells its firearm products through independent wholesale distributors principally to the commercial sporting market; and castings and MIM parts directly or through manufacturers' representatives. The company also exports its firearm products through a network of commercial distributors and directly to foreign customers comprising primarily of law enforcement agencies and foreign governments. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is based in Southport, Connecticut.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc., a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

