Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Sells 268 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.6% of Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,206.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,275.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,437.13 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

