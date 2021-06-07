Swap (XWP) Achieves Market Cap of $482,610.24

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0362 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. Swap has a total market capitalization of $482,610.24 and approximately $3,218.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swap has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00065546 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.94 or 0.00272512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.41 or 0.00253365 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.04 or 0.01149557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003379 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,060.73 or 0.99874135 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,325,893 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

