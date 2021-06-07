Syntropy Reaches One Day Volume of $967,196.00 (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Syntropy coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syntropy has a market cap of $88.39 million and approximately $967,196.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Syntropy has traded down 25.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Syntropy Coin Profile

Syntropy is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 389,538,280 coins. Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

