Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) CFO Sells $15,250.00 in Stock

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) CFO David Vanderhorst sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $15,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Vanderhorst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, David Vanderhorst sold 4,600 shares of Taitron Components stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $28,198.00.

TAIT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.31. 149,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,769. Taitron Components Incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 22.34%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Taitron Components in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Taitron Components in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Taitron Components by 179.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Taitron Components by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 41,387 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

