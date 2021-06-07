TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Sees Large Volume Increase

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 128,685 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,369,807 shares.The stock last traded at $27.63 and had previously closed at $30.00.

TAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.46.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.26 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.09.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.