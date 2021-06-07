TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Sees Large Volume Increase

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 128,685 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,369,807 shares.The stock last traded at $27.63 and had previously closed at $30.00.
TAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.46.
The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.26 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.09.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.
TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
