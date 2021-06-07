Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.39

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.39 and last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

In other Talaris Therapeutics news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $3,995,000.00.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.