TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,002,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,693 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $46,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in TCF Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TCF Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in TCF Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in TCF Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in TCF Financial by 52.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,092,468.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,326.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $184,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,802.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,230. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

TCF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.69. 13,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.75. TCF Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $50.13.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $513.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

