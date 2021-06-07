TE-FOOD (TONE) Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TE-FOOD has a total market capitalization of $23.54 million and $472,084.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00073332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004374 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00026525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $330.81 or 0.00987222 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,304.12 or 0.09860220 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00050628 BTC.

TE-FOOD Coin Profile

TE-FOOD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

