Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $108.06 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,004 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $108,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.21.

HD stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $309.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,038. The company has a market capitalization of $328.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.31 and a 12 month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

