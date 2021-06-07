Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $58.71 Million Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 418,289 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 10,241 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $58,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,030 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

CTXS traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.87. 3,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,951. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.16. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.15.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

In other news, EVP Hector Lima sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $100,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $280,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,644,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,747 shares of company stock worth $3,298,462. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

