Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 23,180 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 266,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,180 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PayPal were worth $64,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PYPL stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $262.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,454,845. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.77. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.89 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $307.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,138,219. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

