Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 51,786 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,786 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.28% of AMETEK worth $81,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.53 and a 12-month high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,908 shares of company stock worth $10,247,569 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

