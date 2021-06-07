Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 91,748 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,582 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 91,748 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Walmart were worth $75,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,338,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total value of $190,348,427.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,216,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,234,500.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,006,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,455,893 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $141.16. The company had a trading volume of 67,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,739,887. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.