TELUS Co. (T) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on July 2nd

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.316 per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

TELUS stock opened at C$27.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.12. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$22.04 and a 1-year high of C$27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.96 billion. Research analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.25.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.