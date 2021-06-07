Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.31. Tenaris posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion.

TS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tenaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $23.53 on Monday. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 106.95 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its stake in Tenaris by 2.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 8,632,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,870,000 after acquiring an additional 183,255 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tenaris by 23.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,728,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,596,000 after acquiring an additional 720,200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Tenaris by 32.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,274,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,289,000 after acquiring an additional 796,319 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Tenaris by 27.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,005,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after acquiring an additional 216,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Tenaris by 7.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 970,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,021,000 after acquiring an additional 65,569 shares during the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

