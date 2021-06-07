Terra Price Reaches $6.12 (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 7th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $2.55 billion and $207.89 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terra has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.12 or 0.00017187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00010789 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000038 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 993,379,848 coins and its circulating supply is 416,220,775 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

