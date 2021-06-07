Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.85.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,362. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $25.37 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

