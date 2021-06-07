The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives $76.73 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.73.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLCE shares. Wedbush raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at $1,629,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.87. 1,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,977. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 73.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $103.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.48.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The company had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

