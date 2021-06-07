The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will report sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hershey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.84 billion and the lowest is $1.82 billion. The Hershey posted sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year sales of $8.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $8.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $315,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,903 shares of company stock worth $5,056,135. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,190,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 45.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,091,000 after purchasing an additional 741,318 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 114.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,878,000 after purchasing an additional 590,867 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 399.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,547,000 after purchasing an additional 518,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 398.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,267,000 after purchasing an additional 321,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.99. The stock had a trading volume of 597,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,456. The Hershey has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $175.55. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.19%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

