The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Stock Price Down 4%

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) shares fell 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $96.05 and last traded at $96.37. 24,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,799,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.36.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.31.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 33.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 364.8% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 16.6% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 1,667.2% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 19,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter valued at $391,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

