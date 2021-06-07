Todd Foley Sells 9,824 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Todd Foley sold 9,824 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $313,582.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Todd Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Todd Foley sold 10,186 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $332,878.48.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Todd Foley sold 10,590 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $346,928.40.

On Monday, May 24th, Todd Foley sold 9,782 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $333,761.84.

On Thursday, May 20th, Todd Foley sold 4,387 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $152,185.03.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Todd Foley sold 10,312 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $352,257.92.

RPTX traded up $2.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.14. The stock had a trading volume of 138,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.38.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.