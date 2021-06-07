Toronto Dominion Bank Has $72.71 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 49.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 940,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913,093 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $72,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX opened at $89.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.