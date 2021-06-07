Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 2,318 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 930% compared to the typical daily volume of 225 call options.

NASDAQ:NEWT traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.20. 1,442,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,279. Newtek Business Services has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $792.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.87 million. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 63.91%. Equities analysts predict that Newtek Business Services will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is 97.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Compass Point lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 329,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 48,761 shares during the last quarter. 13.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

