Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,817 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 5,424% compared to the typical daily volume of 51 put options.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,073,902.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $795,745.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,117.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,447 shares of company stock worth $7,738,478. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SITE traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.51. The stock had a trading volume of 358,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,777. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $100.74 and a fifty-two week high of $206.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.89.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

