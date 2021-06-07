Tribe (TRIBE) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Tribe coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00002445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tribe has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Tribe has a market cap of $208.99 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tribe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00073806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00026601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.32 or 0.01035357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.61 or 0.09799822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00052972 BTC.

About Tribe

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.